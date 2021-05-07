PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $77,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

