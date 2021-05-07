Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

