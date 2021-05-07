iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 84,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

