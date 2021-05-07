Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,393 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $580,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $126.61. 44,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.