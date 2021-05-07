iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.53. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,491. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

