First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.65 to $19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
