Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently 1.49%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

