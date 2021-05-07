Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.