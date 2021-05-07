Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Constellation Software stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,488.07. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,446.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,302.56. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $978.76 and a 12-month high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

