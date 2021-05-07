IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $46,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $18.60 on Friday, hitting $551.78. 7,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.53 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average is $490.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.