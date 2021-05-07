United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.19. 60,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

