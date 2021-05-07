SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.93. 568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The firm has a market cap of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $8,317,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaSpine by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

