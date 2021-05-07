MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.04

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.04 and last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 5706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 108,025 shares of company stock worth $9,534,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.