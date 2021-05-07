Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.44. 51,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

