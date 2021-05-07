The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.90

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 23186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,332 shares of company stock worth $7,864,902.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

