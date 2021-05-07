Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

