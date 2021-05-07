Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.45. 174,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,988,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.