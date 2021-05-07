Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

