The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 3.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,872. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.