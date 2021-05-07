Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $14.32 on Friday, hitting $631.76. 29,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.