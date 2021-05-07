Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 10.8% Higher

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.90. 39,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

