StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CVE:SVI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,367. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

