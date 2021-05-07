ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

