Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $156,968.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.11 million and $156,968.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

