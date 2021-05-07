Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.25 ($96.76).

Shares of DAI traded up €0.63 ($0.74) on Thursday, reaching €72.74 ($85.58). The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.54. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

