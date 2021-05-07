Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.
XM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 33,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.