Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.

XM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 33,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

