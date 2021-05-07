InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

