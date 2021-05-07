Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $176.93. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

