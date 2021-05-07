Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $155.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.08 million to $163.66 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $519.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $700.89 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 7,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

