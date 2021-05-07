Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

