Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 34,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,409,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.