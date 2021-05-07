Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. 57,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.