Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $49.92. 49,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

