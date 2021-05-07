eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $18.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $18.78 million. eGain posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 in the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eGain by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

