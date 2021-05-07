Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $100.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

