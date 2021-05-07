Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. 2,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,974. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

