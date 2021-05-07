HYCON Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HYCON has a market cap of $4.11 million and $1.67 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004036 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00116448 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,159,137 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,159,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

