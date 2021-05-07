Raymond James Increases Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.45.

Western Forest Products stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 126,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,947. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

