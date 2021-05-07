Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

