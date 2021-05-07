Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $803,464.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $803,464.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.