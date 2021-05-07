NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Richard Papp Sells 9,400 Shares

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,264 ($107.97). 255,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,104. The firm has a market cap of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. NEXT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,989.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,352.81.

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

