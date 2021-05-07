Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.32.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.96. The company had a trading volume of 842,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,251. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

