Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys 1,345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. 204,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

