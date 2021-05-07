Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. 120,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,335. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

