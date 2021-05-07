Single Point Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 234,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58.

