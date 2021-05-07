EULAV Asset Management Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.