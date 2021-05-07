Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,750 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARC remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,768. The company has a market cap of $90.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

