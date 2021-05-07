Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the quarter. The Middleby comprises about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. 16,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

