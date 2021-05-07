EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,454 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.59. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

