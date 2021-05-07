Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

IPL stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 805,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,707. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.33 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

